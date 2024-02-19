No confidence motion against Kothagudem municipal chairperson defeated due to lack of quorum

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 06:21 PM

Kothagudem: No confidence motion moved against Kothagudem municipal chairperson Kapu Seethalakshmi of BRS was defeated. Majority of the councillors who moved the motion failed to attend a meeting convened by the district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala here on Monday to consider the no confidence motion.

None of the councillors were present at the meeting scheduled at 11 am.

As there was no quorum until 11.30 am the presiding officer, RDO D Madhu adjourned the meeting to 1.30 pm. But only one councillor, M Amani of 28th ward was present at the meeting to vote. It was said that the councillors who were supporting the chairperson were camping in Goa.

As there was no quorum at the adjourned time also, the presiding officer declared that the meeting stood dissolved and the notice of no confidence motion lapsed. The strength of Kothagudem municipal council was 36 and a quorum of 22 councillors was required for the motion to be considered.

It might be noted that 22 councillors of BRS served a notice of no confidence motion against the chairperson on January 23 following alleged internal differences among the councillors and the chairperson. However, many of those who signed the notice later decided to back the chairperson.

36th ward councillor Bhima Srivalli’s husband Bhima Sridhar along with the party leaders Ravi Rambabu and Durga Prasad were said to have played a key role in moving the no confidence motion. In the backdrop of these developments Sridhar along with two BRS councillors joined Congress on February 14.