Officials told to make necessary arrangements for counting of votes

He asked the officials to create basic amenities to avoid inconvenience to the counting. He told police officials to make security arrangements to prevent untoward incidents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 06:38 PM

Mancherial Collector Badavath Santosh

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements at a counting centre created at an engineering college at Mulkalla village in Hajipur mandal.

He along with Additional Collectors B Rahul and S Motilal inspected the centre on Tuesday. Santosh said that the votes relating to Bellampalli, Mancherial and Chennur Assembly constituencies fall under Peddapalli Parliament constituency would be counted at the centre on June 4.

The Collector told the officials to ensure counting halls, counters, drinking water, electricity, internet and other relevant amenities for the convenience of the staffers who take part in the counting.

He advised the election staff to follow norms of model code of conduct besides being responsible while discharging duties. RDOs V Ramulu, D Chandrakala, Hajipur Tahsildar P Sathish Kumar were present.