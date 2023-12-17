Sunday, Dec 17, 2023
Home | Entertainment | Manchu Lakshmi Tries Cryotherapy Shares Video Online

Manchu Lakshmi tries cryotherapy, shares video online

Lakshmi shared a video on 'X', and it's rapidly gaining attention.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:35 PM, Sun - 17 December 23
Manchu Lakshmi tries cryotherapy, shares video online

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress and producer Manchu Lakshmi tried cryotherapy, immersing herself in icy waters.

Lakshmi shared a video on ‘X’, and it’s rapidly gaining attention. Her post read, “Frozen thrill, no chill! #CryoTherapy.”

However, details about the location of her cold water dip remain unclear.

Watch the video here:

Related News

Latest News