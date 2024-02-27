Hyderabad: Tollywood director, actress named in drug case

Police sources said drug peddler Abbas Ali had revealed that the director is a close friend of Vivek alias Gajjala Vivekanand who hosted the drug party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 08:14 PM

Hyderabad: The drugs racket busted by the Cyberabad police at a star hotel in Gachibowli, continues to send shockwaves in the Telugu film industry and among celebrities.

While film producer Kedar was one among those arrested for attending the alleged rave party involving banned substances including cocaine, during further investigation it emerged that a star director was also present in the hotel room.

Police sources said drug peddler Abbas Ali had revealed that the director is a close friend of Vivek alias Gajjala Vivekanand who hosted the drug party. G.Vivekanand is the son of a noted BJP politician.

It can be noted that the police have earlier arrested Vivekanand, Director of Manjeera Group of companies, Syed Abbas Ali Jeffery, Nirbhay, Kedar and others. A model and actress was also named in the First Information Report apart from the director’s name.

Cops have also performed blood tests on Vivekanand.

Meanwhile, the director has responded to the controversy issuing a media statement that he had gone to meet friends and was present at the room for half-an-hour only and left soon. He said he also shared the same information with the police department.

Madhapur DCP Vineeth said that investigation revealed that Abbas Ali had supplied drugs to Vivekanand at least ten times. Abbas earlier worked in the latter’s company and has close acquaintance.

“It was confirmed that Vivekanand, Kedar and Nirbhay had consumed drugs during the party. The role of others including the film director and actress is being probed. Based on further evidence and drug test report, further action will be taken,” officials said.