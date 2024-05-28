Aarohi carves a niche in Hyderabad’s music scene

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 28 May 2024, 11:28 PM

Hyderabad: With a unique blend of melodies and rock fusions, Aarohi’s performances are marked by their heavy sounds and the seamless integration of various instruments. Founded in 2021, the seven-member ensemble has quickly carved a niche for itself, captivating audiences with its diverse soundscapes.

Led by manager Sunil Mullapudi, the regional band includes Gautam Raj on violin, Sampath Kumar on keyboard, Prabhu Dass on guitar, RK Ranjith and Aditya on vocals, Sukumar on drums, and Moses on bass. Drawing major inspiration from the renowned band Thaikkudam Bridge, Aarohi focuses on creating a rich instrumental experience rather than being vocal-centric.

“We majorly focus on instruments. Though we have a violin, which is typically a melody instrument, we integrate it into rock music. Each instrument creates its vibe, allowing our keyboardist, guitarist, drummer, and others to have their moments to shine,” explains Sunil. The name Aarohi derives from ‘Aarohana’ of Carnatic music, he mentions.

When Sunil envisioned forming a band during the Covid pandemic, the initial idea was to delve into the indie music scene. However, recognising the burgeoning regional band culture post-pandemic, Aarohi initially established themselves as a cover band. This move was aimed at building a connection with the audience through familiar tunes before transitioning into their original indie compositions.

“Hyderabad’s band culture is a blessing. No other city in India has as many bands or as receptive an audience as Hyderabad. I hope the indie scene also booms in a few years,” he says.

Sunil believes that indie music has the potential to go mainstream and hopes that the film music industry will begin to recognise and collaborate with talented band performers.

“Very few, like AR Rahman, consistently seek out fresh talent. Hope the film music industry begins to recognise the new talent within band performers. There’s immense potential here, and giving us an opportunity would be advantageous for both industries,” says Sunil, who is also an aspiring screenwriter and filmmaker.

Aarohi repertoire ranges from melodious violin pieces to electrifying guitar solos, creating an eclectic mix that appeals to a wide audience. Further, the band aims to focus on releasing their original music and performing international concerts in the coming year.