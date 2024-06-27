Maniesh Paul is on board for David Dhawan directed big-screen entertainer: Source

“Maniesh Paul has been roped in to play an interesting and important character in a big-screen entertainer helmed by one of the most celebrated directors, David Dhawan.”

By Shanti Nanisetti Updated On - 27 June 2024, 08:27 PM

Maniesh Paul

Seasoned actor Maniesh Paul has proved his range as an actor in the web shows like ‘Rafuchakkar’, where he played five different characters, and in the superhit film, ‘Jugg Jugg Jeeyo’, among others. After proving his versatility as an actor, it has been learnt that Maniesh Paul has bagged an interesting role in one of the big-scale entertainers.

According to an independent industry source, “Maniesh Paul has been roped in to play an interesting and important character in a big-screen entertainer helmed by one of the most celebrated directors, David Dhawan.”

While the details of the films have been kept under wraps, the source informed us, “The film will be bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani under his Tips Films.”

The film is already generating buzz among the moviegoers and with Maniesh Paul stepping into another interesting character, it adds an entertainment factor too. The movie will go on floors in July and is billed as one of the biggest releases of 2025 with a massive star cast already on board for the film.

Talking about Maniesh Paul, the actor has won awards for his performance in ‘Jugg Jugg Jeeyo’ and it would be an exciting affair to see him setting the screens on fire in the David Dhawan film.