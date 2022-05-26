Manish makes it to Men’s 1 Lakh Prize Money Tennis tournament final

Published Date - 06:51 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: P Manish crushed Ananth Mani Muni 6-2, 6-0 in the singles semifinal match of the All India Tennis Association’s Men’s 1 Lakh Prize Money tournament held at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy on Thursday.

Meanwhile in another semifinal, Shivadeep defeated Shakthivel Bhoopathy 6-4, 7-6, 8-6 to set-up summit clash with Manish.

In the doubles semifinals Bhoopathy and Rishi Krishnan pair thrashed Shivam Kadham and Neerav Shetty 6-2, 6-2. Guhan and Vimal downed Manish and Deepak 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 in a thriller in the other semifinal clash.

Results: Semifinals: Singles: Manish P bt Ananth Mani Muni 6-2, 6-0; Shivadeep bt Shakthivel Bhoopathy 6-4, 7-6, 8-6; Doubles: Bhoopathy/Rishi Krishnan bt Shivam Kadham/Neerav Shetty 6-2, 6-2; Guhan/Vimal bt Manish/Deepak 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.

