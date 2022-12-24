Double delight for Hrisheek at U-16 Tennis Tournament

V Hrisheek bagged top honours in the Under-16 boys singles and doubles at the All India Nationals Under-16 Tournament

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:07 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Winners and runners-up with their trophies at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy.

Hyderabad V Hrisheek bagged top honours in the Under-16 boys singles and doubles at the All India Nationals Under-16 Tournament held at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hrisheek defeated Thirumurugan 6-3, 6-4 in the singles final to clinch the title. Later, he paired with Doni and downed Bhasin and Shamala 6-4, 6-3 in the summit clash.

Meanwhile, Harshini Nagaraj thrashed Allena Farid 6-4, 6-3 to emerge champion in girls category.



Results (Finals): Singles: Boys: Hrisheek V bt Thirumurugan 6-3, 6-4; Girls: Harshini Nagaraj bt Allena Farid 6-4, 6-3; Doubles: Boys: Doni/V Hrisheek bt Bhasin/Shamala 6-4, 6-3; Girls: Divya/Bhuvaneshwara bt Nagraj/Princy 6-2, 6-4.