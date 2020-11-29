MANUU: Distance applications till Nov 30

By | Published: 5:23 pm

Hyderabad: The last date to submit application forms online for distance mode programmes of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is November 30.

The MANUU is offering admissions in MA (Urdu, English, History, Hindi, Islamic Studies & Arabic), BEd, BA, BCom, BSc (Life Sciences-BZC and Physical Sciences-MPC), Diploma courses (Teach English, and Journalism & Mass Communication) and certificate courses (Proficiency in Urdu through English & Functional English for Urdu Speakers).

According to the university, the courses are recognised by the Distance Education Bureau (UGC) and the NCTE. The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on manuu.edu.in/dde. The form should be submitted online with a registration fee of Rs 1,000 for BEd (DM) and Rs 300 for other programmes.

For details, contact student support services unit helpline numbers 040-23008463, 23120600 (extension 2207) or visit university website or any of the MANUU regional centres/sub-regional centres.

