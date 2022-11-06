| Manuu To Celebrate Birth Anniversary Of Maulana Azad From Nov 7 To 11

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:16 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

MANUU will be celebrating the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India, from November 7 to 11.

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will be celebrating the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India, from November 7 to 11.

Writer and columnist Dr. Oudesh Rani Bawa will inaugurate the celebrations by addressing the students of MANUU Model School in Vattepally, Falaknuma, on Monday. MANUU Vice Chancellor Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan and Registrar Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed will also take part in the event.

On November 11, Maulana Azad’s birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as National Education Day, Azad Memorial Lecture will be organized. Essay writing competition, exhibition of books and rare photographs and film screening on Maulana Azad are also part of the event on Monday.