MANUU extends last date for distance admissions till Nov 10

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:03 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Wednesday extended the last date for submission of online applications for admission to distance mode programmes (September 2022 session) up to November 10. Earlier, the last date was October 20. Interested candidates can register online and pay the admission fee by November 15.

The e-prospectus and online application forms are available at https://manuu.edu.in/dde/ . Student support unit helplines 040-23008463 or 040-23120600 (extension 2207 & 2208) and toll-free no. 18004252958 can be contacted for further details or visit the university website https://manuu.edu.in/dde/.