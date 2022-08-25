MANUU to conduct 2nd counselling for ITI trades on August 30

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:32 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: The Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Hyderabad, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is conducting second counselling for admissions to ITI trades on August 30 at 9 am at ITI, MANUU campus, Gachibowli.

The university invited applications from desirous candidates to fill up the vacant seats in ITI trades (Draughtsman – Civil; Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Refrigeration & Air Conditioner Technician and Plumber). Application form can be obtained from MANUU – ITI Hyderabad or can be downloaded from University website www.manuu.edu.in.

The last date for submission of filled in application form is August 29. For more information, visit the ITI office in person or call on 040-23008413, 7032623941.