Many keen to join TRS: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao said leaders from different political parties in the State are keen on joining the TRS as they too realised that it is the only party that would fight for the benefit of the State and its people.

After successfully leading the statehood movement, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is now leading the State on the path of development with the goal of developing all sections of society, he said.

“The TRS government will stand by every poor person in the State. The government is passing on the fruits of development to the common man despite the Covid-19 crisis,” Rama Rao said, addressing a gathering of Congress leaders and workers who joined the TRS at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

Four Congress corporators from the Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation and Congress councilors from the Ghatkesar Municipality joined the TRS in the presence of Rama Rao and Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy.

The TRS working president said some people had lost their mind after getting appointed to certain political posts and speaking rubbish against TRS and its leadership. He said one need not care about such people as the people of Telangana had reposed their faith in the TRS and the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao. “Whatever may be the election, people are serving victory on a platter to the TRS,” he said.

The Minister stated that the people of Hyderabad would always be indebted to Jawaharnagar as it has been serving as the dumpyard for the waste generated in the city for several years. The State government had been making numerous efforts to get rid of the pollution being caused due to the dumpyard.

“As the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, the development of Jawaharnagar is my responsibility. It will be developed rising above political lines,” he said. Besides capping the dumpyard at Jawahar Nagar, the government had recently inaugurated the waste-to-energy power plant. It also approved the establishment of a leached treatment plant at Rs 250 crore, and the tender process had been initiated.

Rama Rao said the TRS had won all the 10 municipalities and corporations in the Medchal Assembly constituency, which indicates people’s trust in the party. He said funds are not a problem when it comes to the development of the Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation. In response to requests from people of the area for house pattas, he promised to take up the issue with the Chief Minister and come up with a solution.

