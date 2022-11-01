Many schools in Hyderabad declare holiday on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:37 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Many schools in Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Balanagar, Bowenpally and other areas have declared holiday on Wednesday in view of the traffic diversions announced due to Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in the city from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Several school managements shared “Dear parents, keeping in view of the traffic diversions due to Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday, holiday is declared for the students”

The Cyberabad Police has also issued traffic advisory for road users appealing them to avoid the Bowenpally – Balanagar – Y Junction – JNTU and Chandanagar.