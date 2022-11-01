Bharat Jodo Yatra: Traffic flow thrown out of gear in core areas of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Traffic flow in the core areas of the city was thrown out of gear on Tuesday due to Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Traffic log jams were reported in Abids, Koti, Gandhinagar, Himayatnagar, Masab Tank, MJ Market, Secunderabad, Nampally, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Khairatabad and other areas. The harassed motorists were seen searching for alternative routes through small colony roads to escape the traffic jams.

“It took me around 45 minutes just to cross the stretch from Jambagh to Nampally. On regular days it takes hardly 10 minutes,” said M Srinath, a businessman from Chaderghat.

The traffic police had drafted personnel from various police stations and also law and order personnel, to deploy along the padayatra route to regulate the traffic. Senior traffic police officials including Joint Commissioner of Police, (traffic) AV Ranganath monitored the traffic situation from the roads.

With the buses were diverted or stopped to facilitate the procession and public meetings, the commuters were forced to walk long distances to reach the next bus stop or hire private transport. The buses being diverted on newer routes increased the flow of heavy vehicles resulting in traffic slowdowns on the Musheerabad, Chikkadpally, Koti areas of the city.

“I have to go to Khairatabad but the RTC has suspended the bus services on Afzalgunj-Khairatabad route. I had to pay Rs. 200 for an auto rickshaw,” said Saira Begum, a resident of Moghalpura.

The metro rail stations were brimming with the commuters attempting to catch a rail service to reach their destinations. The stations on the Ameerpet and beyond saw more commuters compared to regular days.