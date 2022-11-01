Bharat Jodo Yatra in Sangareddy on Wednesday

1 November 22

Sangareddy: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Sangareddy district on Wednesday from near the BHEL township in Ramachandrapuram Mandal.

Gandhi will walk through Patancheru, Sangareddy, Andole and Narayankhed Assembly Constituencies in Sangareddy district.

Congress leaders in Patancheru have made arrangements, with hoardings of Gandhi put up along the way from BHEL township to Sangareddy on either side of NH-65. He will complete his yatra of Patancheru constituency on Wednesday evening and stay at Ganesh Mandi near Rudraram. Congress leader T Jagga Reddy said the yatra would lift the spirits of the Congress cadre as the elections were fast approaching in Telangana.

In a press statement, Sangareddy SP M Ramana Kumar said preparations were made to provide enough security to the yatra in the district. The police have also issued traffic advisories.