Many were hurt by governor’s address: Kavitha

Taking part in the debate on the Motion on thanksgiving for the Governor’s address in the Legislative Council, she proposed amendments to it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:09 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday took strong exception to certain reference made to the BRS government in the Governor’s address. Taking part in the debate on the Motion on thanksgiving for the Governor’s address in the Legislative Council, she proposed amendments to it.

However as it happened to be the first day of the house, the proposal was withdrawn at the behest of the government.

Later speaking to the media persons, she said that many people were hurt by certain mentions made in the Governor’s address. There was a deliberate attempt to slander the democratically elected government.

Though there was scope for getting the amendments approved in the council where in the BRS enjoyed a majority, the proposal for amendment was withdrawn to cooperate with the government. She declared that the BRS would fight the government if its decision were against the wishes of the people.