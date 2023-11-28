Congress social media plans to launch false narratives in Telangana exposed

The social media team of the Congress is reportedly planning to unleash a blitzkrieg of misinformation to mislead and confuse voters in Telangana days ahead of the polling

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:58 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Hyderabad: The social media team of the Congress is reportedly planning to unleash a blitzkrieg of misinformation to mislead and confuse voters in Telangana days ahead of the polling.

The last minute strategy is to spread fake narratives to create panic among the people and mislead the voters, was leaked by Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s office.

According to a post of @MissionTG on social media platform X, a team is working on several fake narratives which would be made to go viral.

The team reportedly plans to spread fake narratives including the one that the BRS would lose the polls and then join the NDA. The other plan is to spread malicious information about “MLC Kavitha joining the Union Cabinet after winning as an MP.”

The other fake narrative being planned is that “KCR’s family was burning all the evidence related to purported scams in the farm house.” And about “KCR sending money to every MLA to pay Rs 10,000 per voter.”

BRS source said that the Congress was also planning to open a IVRS call centre on this point to ask the voters to take that money and vote for Congress. It was also planning to put Sonia Gandhi’s letter on first page of newspapers and also in district editions, the X handle @MissionTelangana said.