Many YSRC MLAs are in touch with TDP, says Chandrababu Naidu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party national president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday claimed that several YSR Congress Party legislators were in touch with the TDP.

Talking to media persons here, he alleged the MLAs in the ruling party were leading the lives of slaves.

“We are ready to face the elections whenever they are held,” he said, and added that if Jagan felt that the TDP was not ready for early polls, he was mistaken.

Claiming that the people gave a `shock treatment’ to YSRCP in the recent MLC elections, the TDP president said that in the next Assembly polls, they would give a permanent remedy. The TDP was aiming to defeat the YSRCP in all the 175 seats, he stated.