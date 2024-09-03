Maoist area committee member surrenders to police in Kothagudem

CPI (Maoist) party Cherla platoon’s area committee member Madakam Aithal alias Aitha surrendered to the district police and CPRF 141 Bn officials here on Tuesday.

3 September 2024

Kothagudem: CPI (Maoist) party Cherla platoon’s area committee member Madakam Aithal alias Aitha surrendered to the district police and CPRF 141 Bn officials here on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police, B Rohith Raju informed that Aithal of Korakatpadu village of Cherla mandal in the district joined Maoists in 2017 as a militia member and worked with the militia commander Sodi Jogaiah till 2020.

After the death of Joagaiah he was promoted as dalam member, worked in Cherla platoon and was made area committee member in 2021. The Telangana government announced a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head.

As part of ‘Operation Cheyutha’ of the district police the family members of Maoists cadres were trying to make them quit the party and join mainstream life, the SP said. Additional SP (Operations) Paritosh Pankaj, Bhadrachalam ASP Ankit Kumar Sankwar, Dummugudem CI B Ashok and SI Venkatappaiah present.

Later in the day, Rohith Raju handed over cash rewards in the form of cheques to two Maoist cadres, seven militia and committee members who surrendered before the district police recently.