Maoist arrested in Mulugu

The arrested has been identified as Midiam Chinna Lakshmaiah of Tippauram village of Venkatapuram mandal

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Mulugu: Police have arrested an alleged Maoist militia member near Alubaka-Kondapuram bridge in Venkatapuram (Nugur) mandal in the district on Saturday. The arrested has been identified as Midiam Chinna Lakshmaiah of Tippauram village of Venkatapuram mandal. The police have also seized some cordtex wire, gelatin sticks (2), tiffin boxes (2) and detonators (2) besides a bullet, spring and a stick that were used during the killing of Maduri Bheemeshwar Rao of Alubaka recently.

SP Sangram Singh G Patil said that Venkatapuram police along with CRPF were conducting vehicle checks up near the Alubaka-Kondapuram bridge and found Chinna Lakshamiaiah moving suspiciously.

“By taking him into custody, the police have interrogated him about his whereabouts, and found that Lakshmaiah was working the banned CPI (Maoists) for the last three years,” he said and added that he would be produced before a court.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .