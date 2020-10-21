Maoist arrested with gelatin sticks in Kothagudem

The arrested Maoist was identified as Kaluma Joga alias Sandeep of Puttapadu village of Kistaram area in Sukuma district

Kothagudem: The police have arrested an area committee member (ACM) of CPI (Maoist) and seized huge quantities of explosives at Bhadrachalam in the district on Wednesday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rajesh Chandra told the media that the arrested Maoist was identified as Kaluma Joga alias Sandeep of Puttapadu village of Kistaram area in Sukuma district in Chhattisgarh.

Joga joined naxal outfit Balala Sangham in the year 2007 and later served in Jana Militia and Bhunkal Militia. He was now in the rank of ACM in the Maoist party’s 8th platoon led by Dudi Masa.

The arrested Maoist was accused in nine cases that included attacking and killing police personnel. The police seized five detonators and 50 gelatin sticks which he procured for his dalam, the ASP said.

