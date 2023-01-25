Maoist Dalam member surrenders before Mulugu SP

A member of the outlawed CPI Maoist surrendered before SP Sangram Singh G Patil here on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Maoist member Madavi Bheema surrenders before Mulugu police

Mulugu: A member of the outlawed CPI Maoist surrendered before SP Sangram Singh G Patil here on Wednesday. The surrendered Naxalite was Madavi Bheema alias Rakesh alias Dashru, a native of Komatpally village of Usuru Tahasil of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh State.

After working for the ‘Bala Militia’ for two years, he went underground in December 2012.

“Madavi Bheema was vexed with the ideology of the CPI Maoist party and surrendered to lead a peaceful life,” Patil said, and added that he was working in the second platoon of first company of the banned outfit.

It is said that he was attracted to the surrender cum rehabilitation policy of the Telangana government. Patil said that Bheema was involved in several exchanges of fire with the police and security personnel and attack on the police camps.

“He realised that under the current circumstances, there are no grounds for the armed outfit to pursue the revolutionary movement in the light of digital revolution coupled with the welfare oriented and people friendly policies of the Government. He also realised the fact that Maoist leaders are using innocent tribals of the region for their own vested interests. Above all, he is aware of the development activities taking place in his area and wants to join mainstream life,” the SP said.

OSD Gaush Alam and ASP Sudhir Ramnath Kekan were present.