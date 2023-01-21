Lions Club donate blankets to tribals in Mulugu

Lions club of Secunderabad Vivekanandapuram and Lions club of Mulugu jointly distributed 500 blankets to the Gothi Koyas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Lions Club donates blankets in Mulugu district.

Mulugu: Lions club of Secunderabad Vivekanandapuram and Lions club of Mulugu jointly distributed 500 blankets to the Gothi Koyas living in the deep forest in the district on Saturday.

The event was organised by Past District Governor Deepak Bhattacharjee while two Lions District Governors, Kamal Kishor Aggarwal (Dist 320B) and Kanna Parashuramulu (Dist 320B) attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhattacharjee said Lions are always committed towards serving the needy and today’s event is just one such example where 25 Lions members travelled 600 KM to help the needy tribals.

The members of the Lions Club have also visited their ‘Tribal Study Centre’ at Komaram Bheem Nagar in Eturnagaram mandal and handed over clothes to the children. Programme Coordinator Nagaraj Pingili, clubs’ presidents T Srinivas Rao, Chunchu Ramesh, and others participated in the programme.