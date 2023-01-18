92 micro scale industry units sanctioned for SCs in Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Mulugu: District Collector S Krishna Aditya said 92 small-scale business units were sanctioned by Scheduled Castes Cooperative Development Corporation Limited for upliftment of Schedule Castes in the district. As part of this, he handed over sewing machines worth about Rs. 35,400 to 13 SC beneficiaries at the ‘Sankeshma Bhava’ here on Wednesday. He also handed over DDs worth Rs.14,400 to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said a total of Rs 49.90 lakh was sanctioned for the 92 units and an additional Rs.10,000 was sanctioned for buffalo units. 39 dairy units, 18 tailoring units, seven glass units and 28 other units were sanctioned for the 92 units. SC Corporation ED Tula Ravi and officials were present.