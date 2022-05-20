Maoist militia deputy commander arrested in Kothagudem

Published Date - 06:34 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Kothagudem: Police arrested a CPI (Maoist) militia deputy commander, Madavi Nanda in the forests of Chintaguppa under Dummugudem police station limits in the district on Friday.

He was arrested during combing operations by greyhound troops, CRPF Bn 141 personnel along with district police when he was moving suspiciously in the forests. He belongs to Tummiripadu under Kistaram police station limits in Chhattisgarh.

Nanda was working as Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC) militia deputy commander for the past several years. He also worked in Balala Sangham and Grama Rakshak Dalam. He makes bharmar, a muzzle loading firearm, to supply to the Maoists, informed Bhadrachalam ASP Dr. Shabarish P.

Speaking to the media at Bhadrachalam he said the arrested Maoist was accused of burning of vehicles at Chintaguppa in Feb and attacking police base camp at Potakapalli in April this year. He was involved in an attack against police at Gattupadu under Kistaram PS limits last December.

Police recovered one country firearm along with 50 grams gunpowder from Nanda’s possession and he would be produced before the court for judicial remand, ASP informed. He accused the Maoists of hindering development works in adivasi villages.

Innocent tribal people were subjected to exploitation by Maoists, who were collecting essential commodities and money forcibly from adivasis. Recently Maoists have taken away three tractors belonging to adivasis, Shabarish said.

He appealed to the youth not to join Maoists and the public not to support Maoists. Those working underground should surrender to police and police would make arrangements for their rehabilitation, he added.

