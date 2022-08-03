Maoist militia member arrested in Cherla

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:09 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Kothagudem: Police arrested a militia member of the banned CPI (Maoist) at Tippapuram village in Cherla mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested militia member Tellam Bhima of Jarpalli village of Pamed gram panchayat in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh State has been serving as a member of the Maoist militia for the past three years, said Cherla Inspector of Police B Ashok.

In view of Maoist Martyrs Week observed from July 28 to August 3, the Maoist leaders Azad, Rajitha and Aruna gave him the task of dropping the party pamphlets at Taliperu dam area in the district.

Bhima was caught by Cherla police and CRPF 141 Bn ‘B’ Coy personnel when he reached Tippapuram carrying the pamphlets. During the Martyrs’ Week tribals in border villages of Chhattisgarh and Telangana States were forcibly taken to the Maoist meetings.

The party leaders and dalam members have threatened to impose a fine of Rs 3000 on those who do not attend the meetings. The Maoists were destroying the childhood and future of tribal minor boys and girls by enlisting them as militia, CNM and dalam members, Ashok said.