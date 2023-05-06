Maoist militia member, three couriers arrested in Kothagudem

44 gelatin sticks and 16 metres of cordex wire were seized from them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:00 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Kothagudem: A CPI (Maoist) militia member and three couriers were arrested at the Cherla bus station in the district on Saturday.

They were arrested during inspections conducted by Cherla police, special party personnel and the CRPF 141 Bn following a tip-off on the movement of suspicious persons, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G said.

The arrested persons were identified as Peddagelluru Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC) militia member Hemla Bhima and courier Paddam Kallu of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh apart from couriers Madakam Dinesh and Tati Sonu of Lenin Colony in Cherla mandal.

They were allegedly working in the Maoist party for the last two years and procured explosive material at the directions of Maoist Jegurugonda area committee member Ratan and the party’s 9th platoon member Ganga. They were caught when they were on their way to hand over the material to the Maoists, the SP said.

44 gelatin sticks and 16 metres of cordex wire were seized from them. Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj, CRPF 141bn additional commandant Kamal Vir Yadav and Cherla CI B Ashok were present.