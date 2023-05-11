Maoist top leadership exploiting lower cadres: Kothagudem SP

11 May 23

Kothagudem: CPI (Maoist) party leaders, who claim to be fighting for jal, jungle and jameen, were exploiting lower cadres to live a lavish life, stated Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G.

In a statement here on Thursday the official said that Maoist top leadership for the well being of their family members have been making the lower ranks scapegoats. Innocent adivasi youths were being forced to join the Maoist party and giving them arms to attack police forces.

For the selfish needs of Maoists the lives of adivasi boys and girls were being spoiled as they were deprived of education. Maoists like Sodi Jogaiah, Rajesh, Sodi Mada and others, killed in encounters, were made to join the naxals when they were minor in age and the party top leadership should take responsibility for their deaths, the SP said.

Maoist leaders Damodar, Azad, Aruna and others sending ill-gotten money to their family members but meting out injustice to adivasi families, which were compelled to sacrifice their children for Maoist leaders. Dr. Vineeth noted.

He appealed to the underground lower Maoist cadres to understand their leader’s ploys and surrender to police. The district police would make efforts to extend the support provided by the State government, he added.

