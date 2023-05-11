Tragedy strikes family a day before wedding in Mahabubabad district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Bhukya Yakub (File Photo).

Mahabubabad: Tragedy befell a tribal family in Kommugudem thanda in the Mahabubabad district when their joyous occasion turned into a heartbreaking one due to the untimely death of the bridegroom.

Bhukya Yakub, a 21-year-old painter who had been eagerly anticipating his wedding to a young woman from Teekili thanda, was electrocuted while switching on the motor of the borewell at his house on Thursday. The sudden loss of Yakub has overshadowed the wedding arrangements and left the family and community in shock and sorrow.

Yakub, known for his hardworking nature, had been working as an outsourcing painter in the railways in Secunderabad. With his tragic passing, a pall of gloom descended on the residents of Kommugudem and Teeklili Thandas.

