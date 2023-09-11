Maratha quota: Sakal Maratha Samaj warns of black flag protest from Sep 15

11 September 23

Aurangabad: The Sakal Maratha Samaj on Monday said black flags will be hoisted at homes of the community from September 15 as part of a peaceful agitation for reservations in jobs and education.

The Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella group of several outfits, submitted a memorandum at the office of the divisional commissioner here.

The memorandum said Maratha community was given the benefit of reservations during the rule of the Nizam in Marathwada but was dropped from the list after Maharashtra was formed in 1960.

Apart from hoisting black flags, the memorandum said community members would boycott celebrations organised by the government to mark Marathawada Liberation Day on September 17.

It also said agitations will be held in front of the homes of elected representatives from the community.