March 3: News in brief from Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

No water supply in parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply will be disrupted for 66 hours from 6 am on March 8 due to the development of the Railway line from Manoharabad to Kothapally.

The affected areas include Shapur, Chintal, Jeedimetla, Jagadgirigutta, Gajularamaram, Suraram, Malkajgiri, Alwal, Nagaram, Dammaiguda, and Keesara. Water supply will also be disrupted in Bollaram, Kompally, Gundlapochampally, parts of Secunderabad Cantonment Board and Kapra Municipality.

Meanwhile, water supply will be partially affected in Borabanda, Banjara Hills, Erragadda, Ameerpet, Yellareddyguda, Yousufguda, Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, Lingampally, Kondapur, Pragathi Nagar, Nizampet and Bachupally.

TSPSC announces dates of CBRT for various posts

The TSPSC on Friday announced dates for Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) for posts in Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Horticulture and Transport departments.

The CBRT to 185 posts of veterinary assistant surgeon (Class – A&B) in Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department is on March 15 and 16, and the test for recruitment to 22 vacancies of horticulture officer in the Horticulture department is scheduled for April 4.

The CBRT for 113 vacancies of assistant motor vehicle inspector in the Transport department is on April 23.

GHMC forms committee to address street dog menace

To address the issues related to street dog menace and dog bites, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has formed a committee comprising eight corporators with two corporators each from BRS, BJP, AIMIM and Congress.

The committee will visit the GHMC Animal Care centers and inspect the activities being performed there. The GHMC has already intensified its Animal Birth Control-cum-Anti Rabies (ABC-AR) programme.