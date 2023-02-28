TSPSC to conduct Group-II exam on August 29, 30

As many as 5,51,943 candidates applied for the recruitment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will hold Group-II services general recruitment examination on August 29 and 30. As many as 5,51,943 candidates applied for the recruitment.

The TSPSC had notified a total of 783 posts including 165 Assistant Section Officers in the General Administration department, 126 Mandal Panchayat Officers, 98 Naib Tahsildar in the Land Administration department and 97 Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspectors under the Group-II services.

The Commission on Tuesday asked candidates to download their hall tickets from its website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ one week prior to the examination date.