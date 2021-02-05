Marnus Labuschagne keen to play IPL

Labuschagne, who is also a leg-spinner, showed his all-rounder credentials in the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia representing Brisbane Heat.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:31 pm

Hyderabad: Australia’s new cricket hero Marnus Labuschagne has been keen to be part of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. With the players’ auctions for the next season’s edition set in a few days, the Australian once again said would be available for auctions.

Labuschagne, who is also a leg-spinner, showed his all-rounder credentials in the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia representing Brisbane Heat. “I think so, I think so (will be registering for the IPL). That will obviously be released really soonish anyway. You throw your name in the hat and see what happens. You know, like I’ve said that the IPL is a great competition. Personally, I would love to be part of it but, let’s see what happens,” Labuschagne said.

“I have been interested in the IPL for a long time, always following and how the teams are going. I really want to be involved in the IPL at some stage but I think the time will come when I’m ready for that opportunity. And I think you don’t need to always rush these things,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .