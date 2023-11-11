Marri Rajasekhar Reddy interacts with labor unions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS Malkajgiri candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy on Saturday participated in a labor union meeting organised under the auspices of BRTU in Neredmet.

Along with MLC Shambipur Raju, Labor Department State President Rambabu Yadav, and TRSKV District President Sambu Prabhakar, he interacted with the members and encouraged them to work towards achieving a majority in the upcoming elections.

Asking them to create awareness about the BRS party manifesto and welfare schemes implemented in the State, he suggested they work together in coordination.

State Auto Union President Vemula Maraiah and District President Prabhakar also participated in this program.