Labour unions promise full support to Marri Rajasekhar Reddy

Published Date - 09:03 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hyderabad: Leaders of various labour unions met BRS candidate from Malkajgiri Assembly constituency, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, and announced their full support here on Tuesday.

During the meeting with the union leaders, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy asked them to spiritedly work for his victory in the coming election and assured he would be there for them in future also.

On this occasion, Medchal district BRSKV President Sambu Prabhakar described Marri Rajasekhar Reddy as a public leader who strove for the welfare of all sections and reached out to the people of all walks of life. He recalled the support and service extended by Marri Rajasekhar Reddy to the affected sections during the Covid pandemic and urged all the unions to work hard for his victory.

Several leaders including Rajaiah, VLN Chari, Sirajuddin, Santosh Kumar, Nagesh,

Fahimuddin, Ramana Reddy and others participated in the programme.

