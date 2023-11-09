Malla Reddy’s son-in-law Marri Rajashekar Reddy files nomination from Malkajgiri

He was accompanied by Telangana MBC Development Corporation Chairman Nandhikanti Kishore, Corporator Mekala Sunitha, and other BRS leaders.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:15 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: The son-in-law of minister Malla Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy filed his nomination papers for the Malkajgiri Assembly Constituency on Thursday. The nomination papers were submitted by him to the Malkajgiri Returning Officer N Ravi Kiran.

He was accompanied by Telangana MBC Development Corporation Chairman Nandhikanti Kishore, Corporator Mekala Sunitha, and other BRS leaders.

Also Read Labour unions promise full support to Marri Rajasekhar Reddy

Marri Rajasekhar Reddy entered the fray after Mynampally Hanumanth Rao quit BRS over denial of Medak MLA ticket to his son Rohit. Later on, BRS named Marri Rajasekhar Reddy as the MLA candidate from Malkajgiri.

While the last date for nominations for ensuing Telangana Assembly elections is November 10, the polling for elections is scheduled for November 30 and counting will take place on December 3.