Marut’s AG 365 Drone launched in Hyderabad

Additionally, the drone will be used for training rural youth, self-help groups (SHGs), and agricultural graduates. The PJTSAU Drone Academy will conduct training sessions using these drones, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 10:02 PM

Marut Drones

Hyderabad: Marut Drones on Friday launched AG365 Drone, which is designed and developed for Indian conditions and can be used for multiple purposes giving a higher return on investment to the farmers, a press release said.

Launched during ‘Agritech South-2024’, the agricultural technology event, the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has acquired two AG 365 drones for research and utility purposes to enhance agricultural practices and research initiatives within the university.

Prem Kumar Vislawath, CEO of Marut Drones said, “AG-365 is designed and developed for Indian conditions and can be used for multiple purposes giving a higher return on investment to the farmers.

Marut drones will generate economic and employment opportunities in districts, the drones are safe to operate and have flying endurance of 22 minutes.”

Thummala Nageswara Rao, the Agriculture Minister of Telangana inaugurated the Marut’s AG365 Drone at Agritech South 2024.