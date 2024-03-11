Hyderabad-based Marut Drones announces completion of training to 150 women

Hyderabad-based drone start-up company Marut Drones on Monday announced completion of training to 150 women belonging to Self Help Groups (SHGs) women in Agri drone technology-operated agriculture drones at the Namo Drone Didi event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 10:30 PM

The event Sashakt Nari – Vikasit Bharat programme saw over 150 drone pilots from UP and Bihar trained by Marut Drones fly Marut’s AG365 drones in the sky.

Prem Kumar Vislawath, CEO and Founder, Marut Drones said “We are proud to have supported female drone pilots in tackling the obstacles within male-dominated sectors such as agriculture and aerospace. The success of Marut Drones lies in becoming essential stakeholders in shaping rural prosperity by empowering 150 out of 1000 Namo Drone Didis. Our comprehensive DGCA-approved training programs strive to break barriers for aspiring women drone pilots.”

Through government initiatives and Marut’s drone technology, Marut aims to promote economic empowerment to women farmers and enable them to become innovators of modern agricultural practices, a press release said. Marut Drones also has trained 90 women from Phulpur district in Prayag Raj, Uttar Pradesh, and 60 from Motihari, East Champaran, Bihar who demonstrated their drone pilot training skills.