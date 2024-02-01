PJTSAU to collaborate with Auburn University Alabama

On Thursday, representatives from Auburn University of Alabama visited PJTSAU campus and held discussions on various academic, students and faculty exchange programmes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 08:08 PM

Hyderabad: Auburn University of Alabama, US, and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) have decided to work together in matters of UG and PG courses, besides teaching, mutual exchange of students and faculty.

On Thursday, representatives from Auburn University of Alabama visited PJTSAU campus and held discussions on various academic, students and faculty exchange programmes.

The Auburn team including Dean of Graduate School, Dr. George Flowers and Prof. Dr. Bob Boyd and others, explained that their university offers 200 degree courses, including agriculture, in 12 colleges. About 31,000 including 2,000 foreign students from 91 countries are pursuing education at their university.

PJTSAU Registrar Dr. M Venkataramana spoke about the progress made by PJTSAU in the last ten years. Later the visiting team interacted with students of Rajendranagar Agricultural College.