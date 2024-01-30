Marut Drones delivers first-ever mineral exploration drones to NMDC

This collaboration marks a leap forward in the field of mineral exploration, introducing advanced technology to enhance precision in mineral exploration and mapping for sustainable mining practices.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 04:10 PM

Hyderabad: Pioneering Drone-based mineral exploration in India, Marut Drones has provided drones to National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC). This collaboration marks a leap forward in the field of mineral exploration, introducing advanced technology to enhance precision in mineral exploration and mapping for sustainable mining practices.

NMDC procured two customized Octacopter drones from Marut Drones. These drones not only mark a first for the country but also introduce advanced sensors that are being utilized for the initial time in India, specifically designed for mineral exploration. They are packed with cutting-edge features including advanced sensors such as Magnetometer, Hyperspectral, and Lidar, enhancing its capabilities for accurate exploration and mapping.

“This is the first time in India, that we have built a drone for mineral exploration. It’s an Octaquad Coaxial X8 drone, we have specially designed for NMDC. Every aspect of this drone including the motors and the propeller systems has been made in India,” said Prem Kumar Vislawath, CEO of Marut Drones.

The drone-based mineral exploration is expected to bring a significant shift in the current methods of mineral prospecting, revitalizing mineral discoveries in the country, especially in Greenfield deposits.