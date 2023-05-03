Trailer of Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders’, a Hindi Audible original podcast series, out now

The first season, Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders: Star-Lord’, will premiere exclusively on Audible on June 28, with subsequent seasons releasing throughout 2023 and 2024

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:10 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Audible has just released the series trailer for the upcoming Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders’. The trailer offers a tantalising first glance at the dystopian world of the series, which is set in a shadowy alternative future of the Marvel Universe in which the Villains have finally won and Superheroes are nothing but a bad memory.

The series comprises six seasons in total, each focused on a different Marvel Superhero. The first season, Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders: Star-Lord’, will premiere exclusively on Audible on June 28, with subsequent seasons releasing throughout 2023 and 2024.

The extraordinary cast assembled for Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders: Star-Lord’ includes Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter.

Further details on casting and premiere dates for subsequent instalments in the Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders’ series, which will include ‘Hawkeye’, ‘Black Widow’, ‘Wolverine’, ‘Doom’, and Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders’, will be released at a later date. The six-season audio epic originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021; this is the premiere of the exclusive Hindi-language edition of the story.

Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders: Star-Lord’ will be available to all Audible.in members for unlimited listening beginning on June 28.

To give a sneak-peek into the world of Marvel ‘Wastelanders’, the cast across the series of ‘Black Widow’, ‘Hawkeye’, ‘Wolverine’ and ‘Doom’ have posted the trailer on the social media handles, including the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prajakta Koli, Jaideep Ahlawat, Masaba Gupta, among others.

Watch: