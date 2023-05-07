Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review: An emotional wrap

The film, surprisingly, belongs to Bradley Cooper and Sean Gunn

By Abhinav Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sun - 7 May 23

The Guardians — Peter Quill/StarLord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) — have made the planet Knowhere their home.

Peter is depressed that Gamora now has no memory of their love and becomes the contemporary Devdas. Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) comes to take Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) back to his master, the High Evolutionary/Dr Herbert Wyndham (Chukwudi Iwuji).

The High Evolutionary aims to make the world a ‘perfect place’. He crosses all limits of human and animal experimentation for his goals. Rocket is seriously injured and has only 48 hours to live. Only the High Evolutionary has the source code that can save Rocket. Will the Guardians be able to save Rocket is what the movie is about. Director James Gunn concentrates on Rocket and his backstory in Vol. 3. MCU badly needed this after Quantamania’s debacle.

Gunn ensures that the 150-minute outing always moves at pace, and you do not witness a dull moment. To say Chriss Pratt is ideal for the role is an understatement. He has time and again proven that he can be a clown and be an action hero simultaneously. Stars like Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillian make the most of what could possibly be their final appearance as the Guardians.

The film, surprisingly, belongs to Bradley Cooper and Sean Gunn who plays the young Rocket and they deliver. Marvel had created characters to talk about friendship and doing good. This is an apt example of it. You have a cybernetic assassin, a talking tree, a racoon with the intellect of a genius, a literal destroyer and an insectoid empath coming together as a family.

What started as a grouping of individuals who were homeless and alone now shows the value of family and friendship. This is the kind of farewell that Gunn deserves. The characters too have evolved since the first instalment in 2014. The Guardians were always the misfits. Gunn ensures to convey that the misfits can fit well together. Don’t miss this. Watch it for Gunn!!