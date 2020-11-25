Masjid plea in Telangana HC against illegal construction

A writ petition was filed by the managing committee of Majise Sharifa Kaveli Qui Masjid complaining that the GHMC officials were not taking actions even after issuing a statutory notice

Hyderabad: Justice A Abhishek Reddy of the Telangana High Court directed the GHMC to file a report before the court if illegal constructions were being made at Usmanpoor in the city. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by the managing committee of Majise Sharifa Kaveli Qui Masjid complaining that the GHMC officials were not taking actions even after issuing a statutory notice. The petitioner complained that Mirza Zawar Ali was carrying out unauthorised constructions and was encroaching on the road margin. The report is to be placed before the court on December 9.

Dump yard obstructing devotees

Justice A Abhishek Reddy directed the District Collector of Ranga Reddy to consider the application pertaining to cancellation or revocation of construction permission of a dump yard to Ashok Vihar Cooperatives Housing Building Society at Sogbowli village, Rajendra Nagar mandal. The judge also directed the petitioner, Sai Kiran, to submit a fresh representation to the Collector mentioning the grievances.

The petitioner complained that the proposed dump yard was located within 500m of a Dargah and two temples. He stated that the dump yard transportation was affecting the rights of the devotees visiting these places of worship. He contended that it is illegal for the revenue authorities to allot land for construction in such places. The judge directed the revenue authorities to file a counter. The case was adjourned to December 21.

Kaleshwaram project

Justice P Naveen Rao issued directions to implead the State Information Commissioner in a writ petition filed against the inaction of the Public Information Officer (PIO) in an RTI application related to Kaleshwaram project. Bukka Venkateshan had filed an RTI application in July last seeking information pertaining to the distribution of plots in Mutrajpalli, Sangapur, and Gajwel villages as a part of Relief and Rehabilitation under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

He had approached the appellate authority in August last upon denial of the request for information and had further approached the State Information Commissioner this October. The judge directed the petitioner to implead the State Information Commissioner and adjourned the matter.

Dharani: Court extends interim order

The two-judge PIL panel hearing the Dharani cases extended the interim orders and posted the matter for further hearing to December 3. For a major portion of today’s post-lunch session, the panel heard senior counsel D Prakash Reddy, appearing on behalf of Nizamabad advocate Gopal Sharma. Prakash Reddy pointed out that insofar as non-agriculture land is concerned, the present requirement is not backed up by any law. He pointed out to the Record of Rights Act for agricultural lands.

He said under the relevant laws, including laws relating to Municipal Corporations and Municipalities, the legal requirement was restricted to the registration of future alienations and not with title hitherto possessed. To the query from the bench as to where the prescriptions are, he said the entire insistence from the government is without any authority of law. He was handicapped he said to refer to any source as there was none. Reddy also pointed out that the government announcement that it would proceed with registrations once the stay is vacated required the High Court to extend the interim order.

