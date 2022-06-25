Masked assailant slits throat of girl, escapes in Telangana’s Bhongir

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:25 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: An unidentified person slashed the throat of a girl and escaped from the place at Dattappagudem of Mothkur mandal in the district on late evening of Friday. The girl Elugu Yamuna (17), who received a cut wound on her throat, has been shifted to area hospital of Bhongir by 108 ambulance for treatment. Her condition was said to be out of danger.

According to the police, Yamuna opened the door when someone knocked on the door when she was alone in the house. She thought that her parents, who had gone to agricultural fields, came to the house and opened the door. A person was attacked her with a sharp object and fled. Neighbours who heard her shrieks came to her rescue. With the villagers gathering at the place, the assailant fled from the place.

The villagers said two persons came to the victim’s house and one of them knocked the door and attacked the girl. They have not identified the persons as they wore the face masks. Yamuna was younger daughter of Mallaiah and completed Intermediate course and was preparing for police constable recruitment test. The Circle Inspector Mothiram said qhoted villagers as saying that the assailant was around 20 years in age. A case was registered and take up investigation to identify the two persons, he added.