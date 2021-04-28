MassMutual GCC in Hyderabad to scale up headcount by 2021 end

The GCC was inaugurated in January 2021 by Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, when the company announced its plans to invest over Rs 1,000 crores for its Global Capability Center in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: US life insurer Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), as part of its continued growth of Global Business Services India, its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, is expanding its employee base from 450 to over 1,000 by 2021-end and doubling physical space from 75,000 sq ft to 1,50,000 sq ft in the next few months, despite the pandemic scenario.

The GCC was inaugurated in January 2021 by Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, when the company announced its plans to invest over Rs 1,000 crores for its Global Capability Center in Hyderabad, spread over the next five years.

The Fortune 500 company has chalked out plans to increase its hiring target in Hyderabad based on its continued digital focus and the availability of qualified talent in India. To accommodate the increasing employee number, the centre expanded to another floor in the same location- Vamsiram’s BSR IT SEZ Park, creating a total workspace of 1,50,000 square feet.

“We are currently a workforce of approximately 450 associates and leadership areas across a number of organisational functions,” said Ravi Tangirala, head, GCC in India.

“With an aim to further expand hiring for multiple roles across the technology landscape, we are targeting to reach more than 1,000 employees by the end of this year. We are seeking roles in Full Stack Development & Support, DevOps, Quality Assurance, Security & Cloud Engineering, Data Science and several other areas,” added Tangirala.

MassMutual’s GCC team in India has been conducting interviews and hiring virtually since the onset of the pandemic. The company said its hiring process reflects a 360-degree inclusive approach, underpinning the growing diversity in the regional workforce.

Tangirala serves as a member of the advisory council to the State Government of Telangana, representing the banking, financial services and insurance sector and providing guidance and expertise for IT policy as well as encouraging innovation. MassMutual currently employs more than 6,000 people globally.

