MassMutual India gets Great Place to Work-Certified certification

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: MassMutual India has been recognised as a Great Place to Work-Certified workplace in India for the year 2022-23.

The Global Capability Center of MassMutual is located at the Financial District in Hyderabad. The facility can house more than 2,000 employees. It spans close to 1.47 lakh sq feet and has infrastructure, amenities, and security systems. It got the certification within two-and-a-half years of operations in India.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those insights to define what makes a great workplace.

“To see MassMutual India transform from a concept on paper to a reality over the last two-and-a-half years and receive this gold standard recognition is a testimony to the incredible workplace it has turned out to be,” said Ravi Tangirala, Head of MassMutual India.

“As HR leader of the organisation, I couldn’t have been prouder to receive this external recognition,” said Yadhu Kishore Nandikolla, Head of Human Resources.