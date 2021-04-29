MassMutual to increase headcount in Hyderabad

US life insurer to establish more domain-specific centres of excellence in the city’s Global Capability Center

Hyderabad: US life insurer Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), as part of the continued growth of its wholly-owned subsidiary Global Business Services India, its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, is expanding its employee base from 450 to over 1,000 by December 2021 and doubling physical space from 75,000 sq ft to 1,50,000 sq ft in the next few months. The company initially planned to hire 550 people but looking at the talent pool, the employee strength is being ramped up now.

The GCC was inaugurated in January 2021 by Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, when the company announced its plans to invest over Rs 1,000 crores for its Global Capability Center in Hyderabad, spread over the next five years. The Fortune 500 company has chalked out plans to increase its hiring target in Hyderabad based on its continued digital focus and the availability of qualified talent in India. To accommodate the increasing employee number, the centre expanded to another floor in the same location- Vamsiram’s BSR IT SEZ Park, creating a total workspace of 1,50,000 square feet.

“We are currently a workforce of approximately 450 associates and leadership areas across a number of organisational functions. With an aim to further expand hiring for multiple roles across the technology landscape, we are targeting to reach more than 1,000 employees by the end of this year. We are seeking roles in Full Stack Development & Support, DevOps, Quality Assurance, Security & Cloud Engineering, Data Science, and several other areas,” said Ravi Tangirala, head, GCC in India.

Establishing CoEs

When asked if the company is establishing centres of excellence in Hyderabad, he said, “In the strategic plan, operating in the centre of excellence (CoE) mode is very critical to provide the value add and ensuring that the team is up to speed on technology, development and enhancements happening in the respective domains. We already have created CoEs in the areas of web development, quality assurance, cloud engineering and data.”

Tangirala added, “We are increasing the headcount in these domain areas. These CoEs primarily have two functional roles- provide the required support for execution and delivery, and create a strong foundation, principles and ecosystem to ensure that the resources are nurtured and tuned to meet the future needs and expectations. We are going to create more CoEs in other areas in future.”

Global footprint

MassMutual currently employs over 6,000 people globally. The parent company, which entered into a definitive agreement in January 2021 with American Financial Group, to purchase its wholly-owned subsidiary, Great American Life Insurance and other subsidiaries and affiliated entities for $3.5 billion is expected to close the deal in the second quarter of 2021.

