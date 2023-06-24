‘Mauka Ya Dhokha’, a gripping murder-mystery series

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Hyderabad: Popular digital platform Hungama has just launched its latest suspense-thriller ‘Mauka Ya Dhokha’. The series features a stellar cast, including the talented Himanshu Malhotra, Aabhaas Mehta, and Samikssha Batnagar, who deliver power-packed performances that bring the characters to life. ‘Mauka Ya Dhokha’ is a gripping series that delves into the depths of desires, choices, and the consequences that follow.

The series explores the story of Amit, an ordinary man whose life takes a dramatic turn when he discovers the dark consequences of his ill-fated wish, catapulting him into a world of conspiracy and plotting a chilling murder. As Amit tries to unravel the truth, he is joined by the enigmatic Shalini, who transitions from being the aggressor to a victim of a perfectly crafted plan. With the mysterious private eye, Satyajit, pulling the strings, Amit must navigate a dangerous cat-and-mouse game to secure his freedom and unravel the truth behind this web of deceit.

Speaking about the show, Siddhartha Roy, CEO, Hungama Digital Media, said, “‘Mauka Ya Dhokha’ is an enthralling series that seamlessly blends suspense, mystery and thriller. With its gripping storyline and compelling characters, the series exemplifies Hungama’s commitment to delivering engaging entertainment to the audiences.”

Himanshu Malhotra said, “It’s a series that challenges conventional notions of trust, survival, and the price one pays for their wishes. Viewers will be on the edge of their seats as they join my character, Amit, on his journey to uncover the truth and confront the dark forces plotting against him. I am thankful to Hungama for bringing to the viewers a series that promises to be a thrilling and immersive experience.”

Adding on, Samikssha Batnagar said, “I am excited to be a part of ‘Mauka Ya Dhokha’ and bring my character to life in this thrilling series. The show delves into the depths of suspense and mystery. My character’s journey in the story is both challenging and intriguing, and I had an incredible time portraying it and I look forward to viewers’ reactions.”