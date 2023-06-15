Samikssha Batnagar is coming up with suspense thriller web series ‘Mauka Ya Dhokha’

Mark your calendars and prepare for a roller-coaster ride of emotions, laughter, and unforgettable moments as ‘Mauka Ya Dhokha’ is gearing up to launch on June 22

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:23 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: With the release date scheduled for June 22 on Hungama, the show ‘Mauka Ya Dhokha’ is all set to be a click away from your mobile phones. But wait until you hear the secret antics of the cast members Samikssha Batnagar, Himanshu Malhotra, and Aabhaas Mehta who have taken their bond to a whole new level, leaving everyone on the set, in splits of laughter.

These three talented stars have shared countless inside jokes, pranks, and hilarious moments during the making of ‘Mauka Ya Dhokha’. From spontaneous pranks to impromptu singing sessions, they’ve turned the set into a riotous playground. Their camaraderie is so infectious that fans are eagerly waiting to witness their on-screen chemistry.

“Very rarely does a character come along that has you scared and excited. I had a phobia for water, which now I have overcome; it was scary and I can’t forget the moment I was dropped into a tub filled with water, with my hands and legs tied. The shot had to be repeated multiple times to get the perfect one and I was driven to a breakpoint. I later realised it was the plan to get the most realistic expression. Was it worth it? YES! As a unit, it has been an absolute blast. Himanshu, Aabhaas, and I have created a bond both on and off the sets that is truly electric. Shooting in Goa was the topping on the cake. I can’t wait for the audience to witness the magic we’ve created together,” shared Samikssha.

So, mark your calendars and prepare for a roller-coaster ride of emotions, laughter, and unforgettable moments as ‘Mauka Ya Dhokha’ is gearing up to launch on June 22.